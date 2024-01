Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 2.8%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 9,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 6,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

