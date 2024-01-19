Grin Market Cap Hits $7.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00172037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00568541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.25 or 0.00383136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00173587 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.