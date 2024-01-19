GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001582 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

