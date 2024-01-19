Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Halma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

