HedgeTrade Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $2.39 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

