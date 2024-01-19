Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.11

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

