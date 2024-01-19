Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Down 2.4%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.92 and last traded at C$21.92. Approximately 1,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.46.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.01.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

