Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 23,759,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,565,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

