Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 1,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

