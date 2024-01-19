Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.69

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.69 and traded as high as C$38.92. Hydro One shares last traded at C$38.38, with a volume of 1,550,292 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.15.

Hydro One Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.15.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.8816425 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

Insider Transactions at Hydro One

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

