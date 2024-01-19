Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25.

About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

