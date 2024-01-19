InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-126.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.79 million.

InMode Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in InMode by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

