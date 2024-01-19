InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.73

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.87. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 11,422 shares changing hands.

InnovAge Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

About InnovAge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in InnovAge by 3.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in InnovAge by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InnovAge by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

