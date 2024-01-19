Insider Buying: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Acquires 19,658,119 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20.

TALO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.73. 14,825,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,747. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

