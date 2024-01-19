Insider Selling: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Insider Sells 8,933 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 355,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

