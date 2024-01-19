Insider Selling: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 18,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $22,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,552.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD remained flat at $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,912. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.