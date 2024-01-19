Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $17,616.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,642,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

SGHT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The company has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.87. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

