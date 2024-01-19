Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 3,849 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. 264,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $110.94.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.