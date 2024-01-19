Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 3,849 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. 264,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $110.94.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.