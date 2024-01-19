Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

VKTX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 3,848,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.53. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 208.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 553,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.