Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

