InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

IDCC stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in InterDigital by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

