International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,207. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

