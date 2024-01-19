International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
