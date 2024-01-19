Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.