Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AxoGen (AXGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN):

1/19/2024 – AxoGen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – AxoGen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2024 – AxoGen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2023 – AxoGen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2023 – AxoGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – AxoGen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,035. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 68.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AxoGen by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

