iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 21,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 73,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,617,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

