iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $73.78. 8,309,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,086,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.