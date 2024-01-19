iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,623 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $129,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,273 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

