IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.62. 366,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 267,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

