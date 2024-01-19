IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 176.70 ($2.25). 535,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,982,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.24).

IWG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,262.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at IWG

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,534.93). Company insiders own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

