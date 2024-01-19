Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.20 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $192,354.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018565 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,598.76 or 0.99979352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011292 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00233061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00377465 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $196,787.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.