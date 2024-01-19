JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 243.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $40,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JFrog by 695.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,943 shares of company stock worth $12,665,956. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 1.8 %

FROG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,501. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.