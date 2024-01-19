JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading Down 0.6%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €41.05 ($45.11) and last traded at €41.70 ($45.82). 6,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.95 ($46.10).

JOST Werke Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.76. The company has a market cap of $621.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

JOST Werke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.