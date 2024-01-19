JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading Down 4.5%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter.

