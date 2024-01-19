Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $763.72 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Kava has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $763.72 million and $20.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00026964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,779 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

