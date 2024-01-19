Kinovo (LON:KINO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 104264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINO
Kinovo Stock Performance
Kinovo Company Profile
Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kinovo
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.