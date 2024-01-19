Kinovo (LON:KINO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 104264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Kinovo Stock Performance

Kinovo Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a market cap of £40.81 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

