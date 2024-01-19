Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $821,878.82 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $821,878.82 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

