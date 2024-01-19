KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Down 3.6%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 68,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 39,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
KOSÉ Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.
KOSÉ Company Profile
KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.
