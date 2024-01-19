LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Down 4.3%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 265,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 324,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.10.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Steve Flavell sold 547,065 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £10,941.30 ($13,922.00). 61.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.