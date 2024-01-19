Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 32,928 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $32,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

