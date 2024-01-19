Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 93,795 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.50% of SPS Commerce worth $31,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.95. 61,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,803. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.13 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $1,682,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

