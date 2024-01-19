Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 1,022,253 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,022,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,744,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of QTRX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $851.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.