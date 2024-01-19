Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $33.06 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,062,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AppFolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APPF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.10. 94,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.30. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

