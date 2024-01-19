Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $39.75 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 715,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.26% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Crane NXT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CXT stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 231,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,536. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

