Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 472,898 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 154.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,898 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 430,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,243. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.