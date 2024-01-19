Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,668,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of PACCAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 512,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,933. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.