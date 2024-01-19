Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 17,989 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 191.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 5,663,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,093,744. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.