Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 809,372 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.76% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $39,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 187,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,803. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

