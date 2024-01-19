Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.02% of Helen of Troy worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 124,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

