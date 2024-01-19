Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.33% of Spectrum Brands worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $77.86. 189,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,422. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

